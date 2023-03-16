Young musicians stuns listeners with classical masterpieces

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has hosted another spectacular concert within "New Names" initiated by the Culture Ministry.

The project contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts, Azernews reports.

Within the project, young talents perform concert programs accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

During the concert, the laureates of republican and international competitions Laman Asadova (violin) and Hussein Nagiyev (kamancha) stunned the listeners with Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 and Haji Khanmammadov's Concerto for Kamancha and Orchestra.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of young conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

At previous concerts, the winners of national and international competitions, J. Najafli, Z. Mammadov, and S. Bagirzada pleased the audience with music pieces by prominent composers.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Laureates of republican and international competitions Aisha Amrahova (qanun) and Huseyn Guliyev (tar) as well as the Azerbaijani State Orchestra of Folk Instruments performed symphonic mugham Kurd-Ovshary, Fikrat Amirov's Azerbaijan Capriccio, and Haji Xanmammadov's Concerto No. 2 For Tar and Orchestra Concerto For Kamancha.