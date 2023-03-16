Opera stars to bring Azerbaijan's classical music to Vienna

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





Opera stars Yusif Eyvazov, Dinara Aliyeva and Azer Rzazade are bringing Azerbaijan's classical music to Vienna.

The opera stars will perform at Wiener Konzerthaus (Vienna Concert Hall) on May 13, Azernews reports.

The gala concert will feature some of the most beautiful arias from Azerbaijani and European operas.

The program also includes instrumental works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov and Giuseppe Verdi.

People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (piano) and Honored Artist Sahib Pashazada (tar) are invited as special guests.

Azerbaijani opera singers and musicians will share the same stage with baritone Etienne Dupuis (Canada) and soprano Daria Rybak (Switzerland).

They will perform under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, who has conducted several concerts at Wiener Konzerthaus.

The concert promises to be an unforgettable event for fans of classical music.

Renowned for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in "The Best Tenors of the World" book.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani soprano Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as soloist in 2010, and has since appeared at major opera houses and concert halls throughout the world.

She has performed in major opera halls including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vasily Sinaisky and Tugan Sohiev.

Azer Rzazade was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater. He is a laureate of international competitions.

Over the past years, the opera singer has toured many countries including Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkiye, UK, UAE, etc.

Farhad Badalbayli is a world-renowned pianist, who fascinated the audience worldwide.

The musician toured many countries, including Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Cuba, Norway, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkiye, Finland, France, etc.

Since 1991, Farhad Badalbayli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

Sahib Pashazada successfully tours many countries like Turkiye, Morocco, China, Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Japan, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan, etc.

In 2011, Sahib Pashazada was awarded with the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

He is the first Azerbaijani musician, who has been awarded a medal for high performing skills during a concert program dedicated to the International Day of Peace.



