Silk paintings and batik arts stuns art enthusiasts

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum continues to honor Azerbaijani artists, who left a deep part in the national art.

The exhibition of the People's Artist Arif Huseynov has already been held to mark the artist's 80th birthday, Azernews reports.

The next project was devoted to Honored Artist Inna Kostina, a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and Filmmakers' Union.

Over the past years, she has taken part in more than 250 various exhibitions. Inna Kostina is famous as an original painter as well as one of the best silk painting specialist on the batik technique.

Since 1987, her works have been represented at the museums and galleries in countries like Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Italy and many others.

Inna Kostina's new exhibition "Over the Moon" showcases 14 art works, including breathtaking silk paintings, batik art works and unique installations.

All art pieces brilliantly reflect the artist's inner world and her great attachment to Azerbaijan.

The exhibition is an also inclusive project, that features a tactile display of batik art works with Braille explanations, created specially for visually impaired people.

The art project is curated by director of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Shirin Malikova.

The museum also issued a catalogue of the artworks in three languages - Azerbaijani, English and Russian.

The exhibition "Over the Moon" will run until April 10.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.



