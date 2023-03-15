National fashion designer astonishes fashionistas in Stockholm

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has demonstrated her stunning collection "Karabakh" at the 7th Stockholm International Fashion Fair.

Spectacular fashion show took place at Grand Hotel Stockholm with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Stockholm, Azernews reports.

It is of note that this was the designer's third fashion show in Sweden. Numerous public and cultural figures as well as diplomatic missions attended the fashion show.

Inspired by Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the fashion collection brilliantly reflects Azerbaijan's rich history and the latest fashion trends.

In her collection, Gulnara Khalilova used ancient clothing traditions and national ornaments, which was highly appreciated by fashionistas.

The fashion designer always strives to promote traditional gowns, which are an essential part of Azerbaijan's rich cultural legacy.

Karabakh costumes occupy a significant place among national, spiritual and material values.

Recall that Gulnara Khalilova's fashion collections are always of great success at international events, including fashion shows in the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Norway, Turkiye, Romania, Bulgaria Austria, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.