Heydar Aliyev Center to celebrate centenary of prominent academician

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center will host a concert timed to the 100th anniversary of the birth of outstanding ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The legendary Dan Ulduzu instrumental ensemble will perform at the concert organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Favorite songs from the ensemble's repertoire will be performed at the concert.

The evening's program includes works and folk songs by Jahangir Jahangirov, Elsa Ibrahimova, Emin Sabitoglu, Said Rustamov, Shafiga Akhundova, Tofig Guliyev and other composers. The concert will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.

Dan Ulduzdu was created by pianist, Honored Art Worker Gulara Aliyeva.

From the very beginning, the ensemble, operating under the Azerbaijan State Television, won the audience acclaim.

Through the ensemble, Gulara Aliyeva combined her love for classical and national music as well as mugham art.

People's Poet Nabi Khazri, who acted as the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Television and Radio Broadcasting Committee at that time, proposed to call the ensemble Dan Uzurdu.

The ensemble, which has become a leading music group in a short time, have always been welcomed with a storm at applause at the state events, concerts and its foreign tours

Akif Islamzade, Elmira Rahimova, Flora Karimova, Xadija Abbasova, Huseynaga Hadiyev, Leyla Sharifova, Mammadbagir Bagyrzadeh, Shavkat Alakbarova, Yalchin Rzazadeh, Zuleikha Mirismeyilova and other celebrities were the soloists of the ensemble.

In 1975, Zeynab Khanlarova performed in a series of concerts together with Dan Uzuldu.

The ensemble worked with Elza Ibrahimova, Emin Sabitoglu, Ogtay Kazimi, Ogtay Rajabov, Ramiz Mirishli, Tofig Guliyev and other well-known composers. All songs performed by the ensemble in a short time have become popular.

The artistic director of the ensemble that trained some of the finest musicians, Gulara Aliyeva would also invite talented young people studying in different parts of the country to join the ensemble and support them in revealing their creative potential.

After her death, Dan Ulduzu was named after its creator Gulara Aliyeva. Currently, the artistic director of the ensemble is Honored Artist Tariyel Abbasov.