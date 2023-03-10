Country's finest young dancers gather at Baku Dance Championship

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's finest young dancers have demonstrated their dance skills at Baku Dance Championship 2023.

The championship gathered talented dancers from Baku and different parts of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The anticipated competition was co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association to find new talents.

The championship was held in the following nominations: solo, duet, small group, group, ensemble and large ensemble.

Speaking about the championship, Chairman of the organizing committee Aziz Azizov said that Baku Dance Championship 2023 saw the performances of both well-known and new dance teams.

He stressed that the championship aims to discover new talents among the youth and to create all necessary conditions for them to realize their potential both in solo performance and as part of dance ensembles.

Baku Dance Championship also contributes the development of dance art in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the winners were determined: Azad dance ensemble (artistic director Rahim Babayev), Baku Rhythm group (artistic director Rahman Imanov) and Alov dance group.

The soloist of the Khachmaz Children's Art School Lamiya Hajizada became the owner of the Grand Prix.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.