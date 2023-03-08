Azerbaijan & Russia discuss humanitarian and cultural cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

According to Azernews, the meeting discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian and cultural spheres and regional humanitarian projects.

Azerbaijani minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s peace-building efforts in the post-conflict period and the reconstruction works in the region. He underscored that Armenian increasing provocations, the difficulties it poses to the negotiations on a peace treaty, and the steps aimed at aggravating the situation in the region impede peace.

Shvydkoy noted that Azerbaijan is a place of multiculturalism. He stressed the importance of international forums held in Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to implement joint programs in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.



