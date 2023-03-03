Disney characters come alive at Baku Music Academy

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





Art-East Media Group has thrown unique multimedia show for Disney fans.

Fairy tales heroes and Disney characters came alive on a big screen at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio, Azernews reports,

Fantastic show included breathtaking dance numbers, orchestral music and much more.

Baku Choreography Academy students delighted both kids and adults with classical, folk and modern dances.

The Disney multimedia show has turned into a new trend in the field of culture and art.

Prominent experts and spectators believe that the Disney multimedia show can be presented at the global level and reach a wider audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.