Mugham Center holds colorful concert devoted to two brotherly states

Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has hosted a magnificent concert devoted to Azerbaijan and Turkiye, two brotherly states.

The national anthems of the two fraternal countries were played before the concert, which was organized by the UN and Pearl of the World Music Treasure - Mugham Public Union, Azernews reports.

Then the memory of the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War and the people who died during the earthquakes in Turkiye was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Honored Artist Nuriya Huseynova welcomed the guests of the event. In her speech, Nuriya Huseynova stressed that national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has done unparalleled work for the unity and equality of the Turkic world. The high ideas and actions of the great leader are successfully continued and developed today under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan lham Aliyev.

Turkish singer Orhan Çakmak noted that Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is not limited to these two brotherly countries, but also plays a big role in the strengthening of the Turkic world as a whole.

"Currently, Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are at the highest level. Historical roots and cultural ties unite us," he added.

Next, the audience was presented with a colorful concert program themed One nation, two states: Azerbaijan-Turkiye.

Accompanied by Buta ensemble, Honored Artist Nuria Huseynova, soloists Orhan Çakmak and Chilanay Huseynova performed folk and composer songs.

The concert was met with a storm of applause.