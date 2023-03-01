Film made by Asif Rustamov Cold As Marble to be shown at int'l film festivals

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Asif Rustamov's film Cold As Marble will be shown at international film festivals.

First, the film will be screened at the 29th International Asian Film Festival (Festival international des Cinémas d'Asie) to be held in the French city of Vesoul from February 28 to March 7, Azernews reports.

Moreover, Cold As Marble will be shown at the 27th Sofia International Film Festival on March 16-31 in Bulgaria.

The cinema work was co-produced by Azerbaijan Film Studio, Ictimai TV, and Arizona Productions (France) with the support of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

The film tells about a man who is unexpectedly released from prison after serving ten years for killing his wife. His son wants to find out why he did it.

In the film production, there are screenwriters Asif Rustamov and Dutch colleague Roelof Jan Minneboo, director Asif Rustamov, cinematographers Oktay Namazov and Adil Abbasov, artist Rafig Nasirov, costume designer Shahin Hasanli, make-up artist Elbrus Vahidov, creative producer Irada Ahmadov. The general producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva.

The film cast includes Elshan Asgarov, Natavan Abbasli, and People's Artist Gurban Ismayilov.

Cold As Marble is Asif Rustamov's second full-length work.

The world premiere of his first full-length feature film Downstream took place at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2014.

The film later won a number of international awards in various categories.