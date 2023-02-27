National Art Museum displays large canvas devoted to Khojaly genocide

Laman Ismayilova

The National Art Museum has displayed Emin Qahramanov's painting devoted to the Khojaly genocide.

Measuring four by two meters, the large canvas describes the inhuman massacre committed by the Armenian aggressors in the city of Khojaly, Azernews reports.

Describing his paintings, the artist says that his canvases reveal the depth of the suffering of the people.

Compositionally, the canvas is a rethinking of documentary photographic evidence and an attempt in a pictorial form to preserve the memory of that night when the mountain slopes became the last refuge for children, the elderly, and women. There are many iconic images here: an elderly woman and a child, women trying to the last to save their children, and so on.

Work on the picture lasted for several months. Through his canvas, the artist strives to remind us that there are still crimes without any expiry under a statute of limitations and calls to stop aggression.

In 1992, the town of Khojaly came under intense fire from the towns of Khankandi and Askaran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women, and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled.

Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.



