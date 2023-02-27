Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation to bolster ties with TURKSOY

Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has received TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev.

At the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of the efforts made by the Turkic Cooperation Organizations in bolstering the friendly relations between the Turkic peoples, Azernews reports.

They discussed the work of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY in the direction of promoting the common cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples, the declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 as well as the implementation of joint projects and events.

At the meeting, preparations were touched upon organizing the 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The parties also stressed the importance of cooperation in the direction of holding the International Forum of Turkic Languages and other projects, as well as celebrating the anniversaries of the great personalities of the Turkic World.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.



