Ukrainian artist critic presents her artworks in Baku

Ukrainian artist and art critic Yulia Tarasenko has showcased her artworks in Baku.

Her personal exhibition "If not for Geranium.." was co-organized by NUR Art House and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that Yulia Tarasenko is a frequent guest in Baku. She has repeatedly presented projects and seminars on architecture and culture, but for the first time, the artist showcases here her fine arts devoted to Azerbaijan.

Each piece of art has its own story, Yulia Tarasenko tells in metaphorical paintings created during her stay in Azerbaijan's capital city.

In her paintings, she shares her impressions of the centuries-old Baku city, its people, and its diverse culture that have left a deep mark on her life.

Yulia Tarasenko said that she first came to Baku with her family 14 years ago, and fell in love with the city and its inhabitants with all her heart.

"This exposition is a kind of summing up the results of my creative transformation, the transition from a lawyer and art historian to an artist. Fourteen years ago I first came to Baku and touched the world of art. For me, it is symbolic of two seven-year periods. After all, seven is the most mysterious number in numerology, symbolizing luck, wisdom, erudition, aesthetics, and a philosophical attitude to life. The nature of the seven shows the true path helps to learn and become better day by day. And in fact, for me it is gratitude to the people and Azerbaijan who influenced my development as a creative personality," the artist told Trend Life.

"Now in Baku I have many friends who have always supported me, and this city has become for me a place of strength, a source of inspiration, freedom of communication, a positive ambiance, and a creative atmosphere. One of my teachers is the famous artist Ali Shamsi. I would especially like to notice Azerbaijani traditions, architecture, and nature, which fascinate and give impetus to creative accomplishments. Madly in love with antique Azerbaijani kitchen and household utensils, and of course, national dishes. Over the years, the source of Azerbaijani culture and traditions, the goodwill of the people, the city of Baku, and the country's regions have become an inseparable part of my personality. And my paintings reflect all my emotions, feelings of love and gratitude to Azerbaijan," she added.

As the artist admits, she would be glad to present her works in Ukraine, but due to the war, this is not yet possible.

Her exhibition in Baku displays 20 colorful paintings. The first artwork she painted in Baku, fleeing the war, is called Hospitality.

"It took me a week to adapt a little and understand that I was safe. Then I collected the objects that were in the space of the apartment and created a still life. Very soon, heavy thought clouds began to transform into light and airy clouds, and every day I more and more filled with a resource and immersed in creativity. This painting seemed to anticipate my subsequent stay, it was filled with attention, care, and hospitality," the artist said.

A number of canvases reflect geranium, which, according to the artist, is unfairly forgotten against the background of other flowers.

"Geranium represents beauty, health, love, the desire for self-improvement, cheerfulness, and inexhaustible vitality, and is a symbol of prosperity and longevity. This flower is endowed with amazing properties, including magical ones. The flower protects the house from negative energy, negative influence, envy, and aggression and keeps calm and comfort in the family. In the East, even now they believe that the snake will not penetrate the house on the threshold of which there is a geranium. And the Ukrainians in ancient times carried with them dried petals of red geranium in a linen bag as a talisman. In particular, red the flower is recommended for couples as the red color symbolizes fidelity and passion while the white color symbolizes purity, the happiness of marital happiness, and the beginning of something new, good pink geranium is a flower of romance and tender love they also symbolize femininity and maternal aspects of love.

In the Islamic, Christian, and Scandinavian traditions, geraniums are common. According to one of the legends, the origin of the geranium flower is associated with one incident from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). Once upon a time, geranium was a common weed, ugly and unnecessary. Once the Prophet Muhammad, after washing his shirt, hung it on this bush near his tent. Then the plant turned to the sun's rays and quickly dried the fabric. When the shirt was dry, the Prophet blessed the humble plant for its service, and this turned the weed into a beautiful geranium flower," the artist said.

The exposition is open until February 25.

Photo credits: Vugar Imanov.

