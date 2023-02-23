Japanese rock band leaves crowd in awe

Laman Ismayilova

Japanese rock band KUNI-KEN has presented a spectacular show at International Mugham Centre.

The fascinating show took place within the Japanese Embassy's series of events themed Japanese Wind, Azernews reports.

Before the concert, the Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada briefed the audience about the musical duo.

The brothers Kuniaki and Kenji have successfully toured many countries. Since 2016, they have been acting as tourism ambassadors of the city of Yokkaichi.

In his speech, the ambassador also praised mutual relations and friendly ties established between Azerbaijan and Japan.

He stressed that the bilateral relations between the two countries are developing on an upward trend.

Junichi Wada noted that the Embassy will further continue to hold a series of events themed Japanese Wind. Within the program, Azerbaijani residents have a chance to get acquainted with Japanese culture and traditions.

Later, the rock band was invited to the stage. Interestingly, the musicians played rock music on the shamisen, a traditional Japanese musical instrument. The rock band enchanted the Baku audience with its unique music style.

Noting that, the International Mugham Centre enjoys a long-standing partnership with the International Mugham Center.

In 2022, the sides signed a memorandum of cooperation to expand further cooperation. The sides exchanged views on the implementation of joint cultural projects.

Japanese musicians had repeatedly performed on the Mugham Centre's stage. The music band VA-LIGA shared the stage with mugham singers. Renowned Japanese shakuhachi player Yosuke Irie gave a concert at the Mugham Centre.