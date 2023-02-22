Baku Music Academy pay tribute to Khojaly massacre victims

Baku Music Academy's students have paid tribute to Khojaly massacre victims.

As part of the musical evening, Camera Ensemble performed music by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Franz Schubert, Claude Debussy, Dmitri Shostakovich, Mikhail Glinka and Fazil Say, Azernews reports.

The ensemble included young talents, students of professors Kamala Neymarova, Tofha Babayeva, Farida Ahmadullayeva and Xanum Abdullayeva- Rashad Abdullayev, Maryam Mammadova, Lamiya Sarxanova, Ilaha Mammadova, Lala Gozalova, Renata Abubakirova, Aziz Abdullayev, Ali Gunashov, Ahmad Ahmadov, Rashad Aghayev, Jala Islamova, Zerrin Aliyeva, Orxan Jumayev, Narmina Ismayilova, Osman Mustafazada.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre, and 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.