As temperature rises, music fans are getting ready to gather on the Caspian shore to enjoy some of the best hits.

The Sea Breeze Resort brings back traditional summer concerts themed Sea Breeze Summer Live, Azernews reports.

Jah Khalib will open a series of live concerts on June 10. In 2015 and 2016, the rapper was included in the list of stars of show business and sports in Forbes Kazakhstan magazine. In 2018, he received his first Golden Gramophone Award for the song Media in Moscow.

Pop star Jony (Jahid Huseynli) will thrill his Baku fans on June 24. Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit Alley.

In 2022, Jony won the Golden Gramophone Award, one of the main awards in the Russian music industry since 1996.

The pop star received his first Golden Gramophone for the song Titles, which became an absolute record holder at the Russian Radio Hit Parade. The singer's previous concert was a huge success in Baku.

Pop star Jony will pass the baton to Hammali & Navai on July 8. The duet's most famous songs included A Day in the Calendar, I don’t want to fly, You are my chemistry, Memory Can't Destroy, etc.

Finally, People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) will perform a spectacular show on July 22.

Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also at the Olympic Games in Sochi in the same year.

He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival Zhara which has turned into an annual gathering of celebrities.

In 2020, the pop singer received platinum status for his songs in Russia.

The track gets platinum status with more than 100,000 sales and downloads on music platforms.

More than eight tracks were honored with platinum awards, including the song My Azerbaijan feat. Maxim Fadeev, Fireplace feat. Jony, I Can't Tell feat. Ani Lorak and others.

The duet song with Jahid Huseynli (Jony) has become multi-platinum in such a short time.