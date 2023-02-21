Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Society promises bright and unforgettable show on March 3.

The concert timed to the International Women's Day, will bring together Shams children's choir, Children's Musical Theater and dance ensembles consisting of children of various age groups, Azernews reports.

International Women's Day has been celebrated by the United Nations on March 8 since 1975.

The idea of celebration was put forward for the first time by Clara Zetkin, German activist, at an International Conference of women-socialists, held in Copenhagen.

It is a day when women are recognized for their accomplishments without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

This holiday has started to be marked in Azerbaijan since 1917.

Azerbaijan was the first country to have granted women the right of vote.

Today, Azerbaijani women play an important place in modern society and enjoy the same legal rights as men.