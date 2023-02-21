Azerbaijan's famous sculptor awarded at Heydar Aliyev Centre

Azerbaijan's eminent sculptor, People's Artist Omar Eldarov has been awarded Emek Order of the 1st degree.

The sculptor received the order for his outstanding contribution to the national culture in accordance with the presidential decree dating from December 20, 2022, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Anar Alakbarov, head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, the Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, First Deputy Culture Minister Adil Karimli and rector of Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts Natig Aliyev took part in the awarding ceremony held at Heydar Aliyev Centre.

The attendees stressed Omar Eldarov's invaluable merits in Azerbaijani culture throughout his works. They praised the sculptor's role in the training of young talents during the years of his leadership of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

Omar Eldarov is an outstanding Azerbaijani sculptor, who created a range of masterpieces.

Among his famous sculptural creation is a monument to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Huseyn Javid statue, Nizami Ganjavi's bust, Niyazi's bas-relief, Uzeyir Hajibayli's bas-relief in Vienna, etc.

Omar Eldarov's work is highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani government.

The sculptor has been awarded Istiglal Order (1997), Heydar Aliyev Prize (2009), Sharaf Order (2012), and Heydar Aliyev Order (2017).

In 2022, the culture minister handed Nizami Ganjavi-880 memorial badge to the eminent sculptor.