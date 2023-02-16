Azerbaijan's Opera and Ballet Theater to show Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet on Women's Day

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater prepares a great surprise for all women on International Women's Day, Azernews reports.

Every year, the theater delights its sophisticated spectators with Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake ballet on March 8.

Stars of the Mariinsky Theater Nadezhda Batoyeva (Odette-Odile) and Philip Stepin (Prince Siegfried) are invited to perform the main parts in the ballet under the baton of the principal conductor and musical director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ayyub Guliyev.

The Russian ballet stars will share the same stage with the leading soloists of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artists Samir Samadov, Makar Fershtandt, Anar Mikayilov, Elmira Suleymanova, soloists Ayan Eyvazova, Teymur Odushev, Seymur Hajiyev, Samira Mammadova, Kamran Gurbanov and others.

Swan Lake is a romantic ballet in four acts. The story of the ballet is based on a German fairy tale and is about Prince Siegfried.

He falls in love with Odette, the Swan princess. Odette is a swan by day, but a young woman at night. She is under a magic spell that can only be broken by a man who will make a promise to love her forever. Siegfried makes the promise, but he is tricked though by the magician, who cast the spell.

There are several endings to Swan Lake, including those one, where Odette leaves heartbroken and remains a swan forever.

The ballet production promises to be truly spectacular and memorable.