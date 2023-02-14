National Drama Theater to stage a new play for its audience

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Academic National Drama Theater gets ready to please its audience with a new production, Azernews reports.

Eduardo de Filippo's play Filumena Marturano will be staged by the theater on February 17.

Filumena Marturano is a play written by an Italian playwright in 1946. The play is the basis for the 1950 Spanish-language Argentine musical film Filomena Marturano, multiple Italian adaptations under its original title, and the 1964 film Marriage Italian Style.

People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov (artistic director), Nijat Kazimov ( production director), Mehman Fatullayev (director), Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Elxanoglu (production designer), Rafael Hasanov (lighting designer) and Kamil Ismayilov (sound producer) have been involved in the staging of the play.

The play is about the struggle of a woman called Filumena Marturano with a rich man named Domenico Soriano.

The main motif in the work is social contradictions between people, women's rights, and the consequences caused by stratification in society.