Shusha to host Wonderland Shusha-2023 Int'l Scout Camp

Laman Ismayilova

Wonderland Shusha-2023 International Scout Camp will be organized in Shusha this year, Azernews reports.

The event is included in the Action Plan over the declaration of Shusha the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order approving the Action Plan for declaring the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Culture Ministry, the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani president in Shusha as well as the Shusha State Reserve are entrusted with the implementation of the activities related to the events.

The Culture Ministry is designated as the coordinating body for the implementation of the activities envisaged by the Action Plan.

The Action Plan implies the financing from the funds allocated to the relevant executive bodies in the state budget for 2023 and other sources not prohibited by law.