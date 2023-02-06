Azerbaijani books in focus at Cairo Int'l Book Fair

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani book stand has sparked great public interest at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair in Egypt, Azernews reports.

The national pavilion featured books and magazines promoting Azerbaijan's rich culture, history, geography, and literature.

As Azertag reports, the book by Cairo University Professor Seymur Nasirov, entitled "Role of Azerbaijani scientists in the development of Arabic science" was of particular attention.

The work contains detailed information about the activities of Azerbaijani scientists, which are reflected in the Arabic medieval sources.

Arab-speaking readers were also presented with another work, called "The Voice of Azerbaijan", published within the Discover Azerbaijan project. The book's authors are Dr. Sadagat Aliashraf, Coordinator for Egypt of the Coordinating Council for Arab Countries of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and Sandi Anwar, a student of the Faculty of Medicine at Ain Shams University.

The book provides extensive information about different parts of Azerbaijan, including Baku, Ganja, Shamakhi, Lankaran, Shaki, Shusha, and Lachin.

The publication is included in the collections of 10 libraries in Egypt.

Around 1,047 publishing houses from 53 countries were represented at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair from January 24 to February 6.

Speaking with MENA earlier, the official in charge of the Azerbaijani pavilion, Ahmad Ahmadov, thanked the Egyptian state for providing an opportunity for his country to display the culture, civilization, and heritage of Azerbaijan to both Egyptian and Arab visitors.

He added that Azerbaijan's participation in the book fair reflects the strength and depth of relations binding Egypt and Azerbaijan on all fronts, with a special focus on the cultural field.