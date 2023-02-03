Young artists display art pieces at Nur Art House

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Nur Art House has exhibited artworks by young national artists to mark National Youth Day, celebrated annually on February 2, Azernews reports.

The exposition is organized by the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan as part of the StART project, aimed at unlocking the creative potential of young people, supporting and promoting young artists, and presenting their pieces of work to a wide audience and the art community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nur Art House director Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Art History, Professor Roya Tagiyeva, and the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, Dadash Mammadov, congratulated the youth representatives on the holiday, wishing them further success.

Through the exhibition, the event organizers set themselves the task of showing the country's promising, and young talents as well as attracting youth interest in art.

The exhibition includes eye-catching artworks devoted to different topics and made with various techniques by incredibly talented artists like Asmar Mammadova, Afag Akbarova, Elshad Rzazada, Gunash Jafarova, Ravan Jabbarli, Firangiz Tariverdiyeva, Fatima Aliyeva, Reyhan Maharramova, Laman Nagiyeva, Gulpara Mammadova, Samira Faizova, Khayala Yusifova, Jala Hasanzada, Aytan Akbarova, Sakina Sharifova, Gular Aliyeva, Chinara Ahmadova, Eliza Gurbanova, Fidan Amirova, Narmin Nasibova, Vafa Ahmadova, Asad Asgarov, Farida Mammadova, Turana Mammadova, Zibeyda Sadigli, Rana Huseynova, Vugar Mammadov, Leyla Gadirova, Kamila Najaf, Ksana Mammadova and Maryam Mogbaliyeva.

All artworks are united by the artists' love for art, the desire to create beauty, and the search for new forms of expression. Young talents' colorful artworks immediately attracted the attention of gallery visitors.

The exhibition will run until February 4. Admission is free.

