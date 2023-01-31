TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Culture Ministry announces free museum admission days

31 January 2023 [15:32] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Culture Ministry has announced Open Doors Days on February 1-2, Azernews reports.

Entry to the museums, operating under the ministry, will be free for 14-29 years old young people within National Youth Day.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum held first in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

A series of events are being held across the country as part of the celebration.

Azerbaijan was the first post-Soviet and eastern European country to commemorate this day. Globally, International Youth Day was only declared on August 12, 1998, at the Lisbon Conference on the United Nations initiative.

