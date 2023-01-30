Azerbaijani culture & history promoted at Cairo Int'l Book Fair

Azernews By

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is represented at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair in Egypt, Azernews reports.

Around 1,047 publishing houses from 53 countries are represented at the book fair.

The national pavilion features books and magazines promoting Azerbaijan's rich culture, history, geography, and literature.

Speaking with MENA, the official in charge of the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Cairo International Book Fair, Ahmad Ahmadov, thanked the Egyptian state for providing an opportunity for his country to display the culture, civilization, and heritage of Azerbaijan to both Egyptian and Arab visitors.

He underlined that the book fair is considered one of the largest and most prominent international fairs worldwide, adding that the Cairo International Book Fair has become an important cultural, intellectual, and art event globally.

Ahmad Ahmadov thinks that Azerbaijan's participation in the book fair reflects the strength and depth of relations binding Egypt and Azerbaijan on all fronts, with a special focus on the cultural field.



He pointed out that Azerbaijan is keen on partaking in the 54th Cairo International Book Fair.

The book fair in Cairo will last until February 6.