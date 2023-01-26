Azerbaijan sets up pavilion at Islamic Arts Biennale

Laman Ismayilova

A pavilion of Azerbaijan has been presented at the Islamic Arts Biennale, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The national stand was set up within the first-ever Islamic Arts Biennale, which aims to showcase the art and creativity of Islamic culture, from both the past and present. Additionally, it also highlights a mix of traditions and modernity.

Azerbaijani pavilion at the biennale features valuable expositions of the National Art Museum, reflecting the country's centuries-old culture and history.

Ceramic artworks, samples of carpet weaving, and artistic metal processing, including a rare collection of miniatures dating back to the XVII-XVIII centuries are of particular interest at the national stand.

The Islamic Arts Biennale will last until April 23 this year.