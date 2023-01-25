Baku to host Miss Aura of Azerbaijan-2023 final

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The City Events Group is pleased to announce the upcoming conduct of Miss Aura of Azerbaijan-2023 final, Azernews reports.

The final of the beauty contest will take place at the Badamdar Estates on January 25.

Around 300 guests are expected to attend the final night, where the winners will be determined by the jury in various nominations.

Both external appearance and personal qualities will be taken into account in the evaluation of the participants.

The City Events Group's national directors are Xayyal Abdullayev and Tural Huseyn.

The winner will represent Azerbaijan in the Miss Aura International -2023 world final to be held in Antalya, Turkiye, in September.

The contest will bring together contestants from 50 countries. Adnan Seker (Turkiye) is the project manager of Miss Aura International.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Milli.Az, Day.Az.