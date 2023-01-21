Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation, TIKA eye future projects

By Azernews

President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and Chairman of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Serkan Kayalar discussed possible future cooperative projects, Azernews reports.

During her visit to Ankara, the official highlighted the multifaceted activities of the organization on the preservation of the ancient cultural and spiritual values of the Turkic people, their international recognition, and transmission to future generations.

She then briefed her interlocutor about various projects carried out by the organization in Turkic states and other foreign countries in order to spread the all-Turkic heritage. Afandiyeva expressed her satisfaction with the development of mutual relations between the two organizations, emphasizing that she believes in the successful continuation of the cooperation.

In turn, Kayalar noted the importance he attaches to cooperation with the foundation. The Turkish official appreciated the organization of important events outside the borders of the Turkic World and the publication of books by the organization in the direction of promoting the rich culture of the Turkic states. He noted his readiness for joint activities with the foundation.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.