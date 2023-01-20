Reza Deghati's books donated to Czech parliamentary library

By

By Laman Ismayilova

The Czech-Azerbaijani Union has donated books to the library of the Czech parliament, Azernews reports.

The chairman of the union, Eldar Valiyev, met with the staff of the parliament's library to donate books published by renowned photographer and visual storyteller Reza Deghati.

"Today, we donated to the library of the Czech parliament two unique books published by the famous French military correspondent and photographer of Azerbaijani origin Reza Deghati," Eldar Valiyev told Azertag.

For over the past 40 years, photographer Reza Deghati has captured thousands of powerful images that tell impressive human stories. Along with his powerful and weighty pictures, the photographer has always drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities.

Through these books, readers can look back at historical events that happened 33 years ago in Baku and that played a major role in the formation of Azerbaijan's independence.

The publications also showcase Azerbaijan's beautiful nature, diverse culture, magnificent architecture, and rich ethnography.

Head of the Literary Funds Renata Khamplova thanked the Azerbaijanis for the excellent donation to the book fund.

She expressed hope that readers and the officials of the Czech parliament will learn more about Azerbaijan with the help of these books.

The parties agreed to keep in contact and work together on joint projects.

"I see that one of the main tasks of our organization and my teaching activities in the Czech Republic is to spread knowledge about Azerbaijan among the population of this friendly country," said Renata Khamplova.

Since 2015, she has been teaching special courses in Azerbaijani language and history at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University.