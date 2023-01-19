National Drama Theater to stage "Victory Road" play

By Azernews Laman Ismayilova

The National Drama Theater will show a patriotic play "Victory Road" on January 20-22, Azernews reports.

The play demonstrates the national liberation struggle in the example of four families. The production shows how Azerbaijani citizens, even minorities fought for the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories.

The author and production director commissioned by the Culture Ministry is People's Artist Azar Pasha Nematov.

Honored Culture Worker Ilham Elxanoglu (artist), People's Artist Siyavush Karimi (composer), and director Emil Askarov were also engaged in the play staging.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on the Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.