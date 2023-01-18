Azerbaijani jazz music to sound in France

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani jazz musician Etibar Asadli will delight music lovers at the Around the World International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The music festival will take place in the French city of Lille on January 24-27.

Etibar Asadli is the author of many piano, violin, and flute music pieces.

The musician rocked major international music festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival.

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling the audiences with beautiful compositions inspired by Azerbaijan's traditional music.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as part of the Rast group at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland.

Furthermore, the musician performed an ethnic jazz concert in Paris alongside star musician Shahriyar Imanov within Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

In 2015, Etibar Asadli moved to Paris, where he graduated from the Center des Musique Didier Lockvood.

The musician successfully toured Azerbaijan, the USA, Britain, Austria, Russia, Switzerland, France, Turkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria, China, South Korea, etc.