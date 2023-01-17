Baku to host Disney multimedia show [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Art-East Media Group invites you to enjoy the Disney multimedia show, Azernews reports.

The colorful show will take place at the Baku Musical Academy Opera Studio on February 25.

The large-scale show will bring together a professional and virtuoso creative team and Avangard Chamber Orchestra, which challenges the leaders in its field and has many sold-out concerts.

The Avangard Chamber Orchestra enriches the cultural life of the capital with a palette of bright sounds, giving rise to awe in the hearts of numerous music lovers.

The orchestra consists of twenty-three professional musicians who are presidential scholarship holders and laureates of republican and international competitions.

The orchestra's mission is to preserve film music, a complex area of musical creativity, to preserve the legacy of brilliant composers, and to convey the magic of melody to the listeners.

The fantastic show will feature fairy tale heroes and cartoon characters will shine on the stage.

If you want to experience nostalgic and magical moments and stay under the influence of these amazing emotions for a long time, do not miss this show!

Tickets can be purchased at iTicket.az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.