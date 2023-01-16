SmArt Community platform presented in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

SmArt Community project has been successfully presented at Syrovarnya restaurant in Baku, Azernews reports.

Acclaimed designer, project creator, and businesswoman Sabina Zulalova, and Public Programme Manager at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, well-known writer and art manager Ulviya Akhundova are the co-founders of the project.

SmArt Community is a platform that brings together people of the same interests.

The project aims at forming a community of energetic and successful people, who strive for self-development and are open to new ideas.

Within the project, the audience will be offered lectures, and workshops on various topics from experts representing various fields (business, design, psychology, architecture, etc.). A series of meetings will take place at different venues with a frequency of 5-6 times a year.

Each invited specialist has unique skills and knowledge, and the format of each event is thought out in such a way as to provide you with quality leisure time.

The first lecture within the project titled "All the subtleties of the interior. Light, color, textiles and a bit of psychology" took place on January 12.

The lecture aroused great interest among professional designers, architects, beauty and style connoisseurs, entrepreneurs, and everyone, who strived to learn more about how to design an interior and choose home decor.

Founder of the studio for creating public interiors and individual living spaces Anni Interiors Anna Dobrikova, lighting design specialist, founder of the trading and design company TheProject Ilgar Iskandarov, lighting designer, founder of The View design bureau Maria Kalmykova, art therapist and art critic Mehriban Shamsadinskaya and the founder of Asmart Creative Hub, creative director of AzerKhalcha Esmar Abdullayeva, director of Era Design company and founder of LepkaArt show room Shenay Abbasova, and founder of the landscape architecture, nursery, garden center Green Life Farid Bakhshaliyev addressed the event.

The speakers shared their experiences with the lecture participants.

The event participants not only enjoyed the cozy atmosphere and pleasant conversation but also gained new knowledge.

