Nasimi ghazals published in France

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Translation Center has announced the publication of a book about Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi in French, Azernews reports.

The book was published by Paris-based Hemispheres editions & Maisonneuve Larose Publishing House to promote Azerbaijani literature.

The publication contains about 200 of the poet's ghazals, tuyugs (a form of verse that the Turks brought to Divan poetry), and rubais with explanations and commentaries on difficult words and expressions.

Ukrainian poet and translator Dmitro Chistyak is the author of the translation and foreword reflecting Nasimi's life and creativity, Pusta Akhundova is the author of the explanations and commentaries.

Seyyid Imadaddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani oriental poet and eminent figure in poetry and philosophical thought. He was the founder of the school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

The poet created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian, and Arabic languages. The poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas, and rubais (quatrains).

Nasimi's Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political, and cultural development of the countries of the Middle East, especially in his homeland, Azerbaijan.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), and Khatai (1487–1524).

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions, and organizations are holding a series of events dedicated to the poet.