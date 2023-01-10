Soloist of Bolshoi Theater to perform at Israeli Opera

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani People's Artist Elchin Azizov will perform at the Israeli Opera on January 13-22, Azernews reports.

In Tel Aviv, soloist of the Bolshoi Theater will play in Pietro Mascagni opera Cavalleria rusticana and Sergei Rachmaninoff's work "Aleko".

Cavalleria rusticana is an opera in one act by Pietro Mascagni to an Italian libretto by Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci. The opera production was adapted from an 1880 short story of the same name and a subsequent play by Giovanni Verga.

Considered one of the classic verismo operas, Cavalleria rusticana was premiered on 17 May 1890 at the Teatro Costanzi in Rome.

Aleko is the first of three completed operas by Sergei Rachmaninoff. The Russian libretto was written by Vladimir Nemirovich-Danchenko. It is an adaptation of Alexander Pushkin's poem "The Gypsies" (1827).

The opera was written in 1892 as a graduation work at the Moscow Conservatory and won the highest prizes from the conservatory judges that year.

The Bolshoi Theatre's premiere took place in 1893.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist with the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005). In 2021, the opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize.