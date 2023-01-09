Baku to host Turan Book Festival for first time

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The First Turan Book Festival will be held in Baku on January 11-15, Azernews reports.

Around 40 publishing houses and 20 bookstores are expected to participate in the festival to be held at the Passage-1901 exhibition hall.

Speaking about the event, the head of the Yunus Emre Institute in Baku, Selçuk Karak?l?ç, said the festival will feature numerous book presentations, reading hours, lectures, and meetings with famous writers.

"Exclusive meetings with foreign guests, discussions with scientists, and in general, the festival's rich program will help you spend your time effectively on the first book festival of 2023," he said, adding that Turkish writers will also join the event.

The First Turan Book Festival is organized by Çapar Yay?nlar? with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, DOST Agency, and Yunus Emre Institute in Baku.