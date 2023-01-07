Azerbaijani, Japanese musicians captivate music lovers

By Azernews

Azerbaijani and Japanese musicians have captivated music lovers in Tokyo, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The musicians brought lots of unforgettable emotions to the audience, which listened in awe to musical masterpieces.

The magnificent concert was organized by the Azerbaijani-Japanese Friendship Center with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Many public and cultural figures and diaspora representatives attended the gala night timed to the World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani-Japanese Friendship Center Xalil Kalantar welcomed all the guests and emphasized that last year was marked by major events in the diaspora movement.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada stressed that the World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day (Dec 31) serves the solidarity and joint activities of Azerbaijanis worldwide.

The ambassador also touched upon the Year of Shusha Azerbaijan marked in 2022. Shusha has become a major venue for international events of great importance, he said.

Mr. Gursel Ismayilzada praised Azerbaijan's rapid development and successes under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War raised the country`s prestige and respect even higher. The victory in the Second Karabakh War united Azerbaijanis living in different countries even more. Recalling that the year 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijani-Japanese diplomatic relations, he noted the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Ismayilzada called on Azerbaijani compatriots and friends of Azerbaijan living in Japan to be more active in protecting Azerbaijan's national interests and promoting success.

The official ceremony was followed by a grand concert program met with continuous applause from the audience.

Japanese pianist Yusei Inui thrilled the audience with "Khudayar's tasnif", jazz musician Yamamoto Kyoko performed the song "Ay Lachin", while Dilara Gaziyeva and Igit Nozaki left the audience speechless with Azerbaijan's traditional dances.

The second part of the gala concert, which continued after a short break, started with Dilara Gaziyeva's dance performance "Uzun Dere".

Next, Kiyoshi Ohira's musical group, well-known in Japan as a skilled performer of Azerbaijani-Turkish stringed instruments, delighted the listeners with folk and love songs.

The gala night continued with the Kalabak Lotus ensemble's dance performance.