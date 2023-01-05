Fire of Anatolia to present spectacular show in Baku

By Azernews

Turkish dance group the Fire of Anatolia will present a spectacular show in Baku, Azernews reports.

The colorful show will take place at Baku Crystal Hall on February 8.

Synthesizing Anatolian dances with ballet and modern dance, Fire of Anatolia stages countless shows worldwide.

Fire of Anatolia is a unique project whose source is Anatolia's ancient mythological and cultural history.

Produced by Mustafa Erdogan, the dance group has performed in more than 85 countries in front of an audience of approximately 20 million people altogether.

Fire of Anatolia holds two Guinness records, one for the fastest dance performance with 241 steps per minute, and another for the largest audience, 400,000 people in Ere?li, in the Black Sea Region of the country.

In 2022, a Turkish dance group pleased fans in Baku with a Silk Road concert program.

The concert in Baku featured unique choreographic numbers and colorful music. The dancers took the audience to a wonderful journey through the Great Silk Road.