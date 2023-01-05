National conductor brings world-wide attention to Azerbaijani opera art

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani conductor Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has taken part in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts 2022, Azernews reports.

Beijing Forum for Performing Arts aims to build an open and multilateral platform for exchange and to facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation among members.

BFPA adheres to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, mutual respect, equal cooperation, and mutual benefit.

The forum on "Restoring the Performing Arts - Tradition and Innovation" brought together around 300 artistic directors and the heads of world-famous opera houses from 30 countries.

President of the National Center for the Performing Arts of China (NCPA) Wang Ning invited the musical director and the principal conductor of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater to take part in the forum along with the heads of the world-famous opera houses.

Ayyub Guliyev addressed the forum virtually highlighting the work of the Azerbaijani theater in the post-pandemic time.

The conductor brought worldwide attention to Azerbaijani opera art. He touched upon new ballet productions like Nizami, Babek as well as Orpheus and Eurydice, known as the first baroque opera in the theater's repertoire.

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater joined National Center for World Center for Performing Arts (WCPA) in September at the initiative of the National Center for the Performing Arts of China ( NCPA).

To note, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater actively collaborates with Chinese opera houses.

In 2021, Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" (Arshin Mal Alan) was presented at China's Tianjin Grand Theater.

The event was timed to Azerbaijani National Music Day celebrated annually on September 18.

As a coordinator, Ayyub Guliyev made everything possible to assist the preparations.

Thanks to the joint work of the conductor, talented musicians, and many others, the event was spectacular.