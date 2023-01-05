Baku audience meets young talents with storm of applause

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another spectacular concert was successfully held under New Names initiated by the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The project contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and the promotion of the performing arts.

Laureates of republican and international competitions Nazrin Aslanli (violin) and Ali Mammadov (piano) thrilled the audience with Sergei Rachmaninoff`s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Jean Sibelius's Violin Concerto.

The soloists were accompanied by the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra under Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The young talents were met with a storm of applause.

The project New Names" is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zakariyya.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held at the State Philharmonic Hall several times a month.

The concert programs performed within the project are designed for a broad audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.