Year of Shusha stands out for grand music festivals in outgoing year

The Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan stands out for countless cultural events, especially music festivals.

In 2022, the country hosted major music festivals like Kharibulbul International Music Festival, Uzeyir Hajibayli Festival, Baku International Jazz Festival, and Silk Road Music Festival.

Let's review the country's best music festival as we say goodbye to 2022 and embrace New Year.

Kharibulbul International Music Festival

In 2022, Kharibulbul International Music Festival brought together Azerbaijani and international musicians from 10 countries in Azerbaijan's cultural cradle.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the festival.

The festival program included well-known mugham singer, Honored Artist Gochag Asgarov, famous tar performer Arslan Novrasli, and his ethno-jazz band as well as Jangi Pop and Folklore Ensemble conducted by People's Artist Mirjavad Jafarov, pianist Etibar Asadli as well as TRIGAIDA music project (Bulgaria), Colors of Pakistan Dance Ensemble (Pakistan), Bahor State Folk Dance Ensemble (Uzbekistan).

At the final concert, the music fans enjoyed the fascinating Ankara Music and Folk Dance Ensemble of the Turkic World, the Melitassi Folk Dance Ensemble (Georgia), and the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble.

Uzeyir Hajibayli Festival

The 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival was another major event in the country's cultural life.

Since 1995, September 18 has been celebrated as National Music Day in Azerbaijan.

The festival featured concert programs dedicated to Azerbaijan's musical figures, young people, and much more.

Soloists, conductors, and musical groups from the USA, Norway, France, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, Greece, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Georgia are invited to take part in the festival.

Baku Jazz Festival

The 17th Baku International Jazz Festival offered jazz enthusiasts an unexpected musical experience.

The large-scale event gathered world-class musicians from Switzerland, Brazil, the Netherlands, Israel, Turkiye, and Italy.

The festival fans enjoyed a wide-ranging program that included concerts, art exhibitions, and jazz-themed cinema days.

A warm and friendly atmosphere reigned at the Baku International Jazz Festival.

Silk Road Music Festival

Every summer, Silk Road Music Festival gathers the best of local and international musicians to Shaki.

Spectacular concerts that involved the Military Orchestra, the State Song and Dance Ensemble, the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra, the Simurg ensemble, and the Dervish ensemble mesmerized Shaki residents and the guests of the city.

Most of the musical pieces performed at concerts were dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War and the Year of Shusha announced in the country.

The large-scale event also features an exposition of folk arts and crafts and paintings, theater productions, and much more.