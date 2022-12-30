Pop star Jony to thrill his Baku fans

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Pop star Jony (Jahid Huseynli) will thrill his Baku fans in the summer, Azernews reports.

The singer will perform at Sea Breeze Resort on June 24, 2023.

In July 2022, Jony's solo concert was a huge success at the Sea Breeze Resort.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit Alley.

In December 2019, he became the winner of the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track Comet among the most popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli was named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards 2022. His song Comet was named Song of the Year according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

In 2021, the singer was named best in the Best Song category at MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning. He won the prize for the song Comet.

In 2022, Jony won the Golden Gramophone Award, one of the main awards in the Russian music industry since 1996.

The pop star received his first Golden Gramophone for the song "Titles", which became an absolute record holder at Russian Radio Hit Parade.