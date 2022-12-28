Renowned French pianist to perform in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned French pianist Richard Clayderman will perform in Baku for the first time, Azernews reports.

The acclaimed musician will give a concert at the Baku Convention Center on March 7.

Named "the most successful pianist in the world" by the Guinness Book of World Records, his record sales number was approximately 70 million in 2006. The musician has 267 gold and 70 platinum albums to his credit.

Richard Clayderman has created a new romantic style through a repertoire that combines his trademark originals with classics and pop standards.

The pianist has recorded over 1,300 tunes, including the compositions of Paul de Senneville, Olivier Toussaint, and Marc Minier, ethnic music, easy-listening arrangements of popular works of classical music, etc.