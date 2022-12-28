Cadenza Orchestra to perform electro-acoustic music in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will give a concert at the Baku Museum Center on December 28, Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature electro-acoustic music pieces by Kaija Saariaho Petais (Finland), Nikolay Popov KC?/11, Dmitri Kourliandski Caprice 2, Anna Pospelova A headache, Alexander Khubeyev Phoenix Whisper (Russia), Turkar Gasimzade In absentia (Azerbaijan), Simon Steen-Andersen Study ? (Denmark), Nicolas Roulive Sometimes with the heart (Belgium). This will be the first concert of electro-acoustic music in Baku.

Enjoy your completely free entrance to the concert by presenting a student card.

Recall that Alexander Khubeyev gave a master class and lecture on "Multimedia in modern academic music".

Yulia Migunova (cello) and Gleb Khokhlov (violin) will hold a master class on December 28.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.