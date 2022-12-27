Baku Modern Art Museum exhibits artworks by People's Artist

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Modern Art Museum has put on display artworks by People's Artist Arif Aziz, Azernews reports.

A member of the World Academy of Art and Science presented his series of paintings made with unique art techniques.

President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Isa Habibbayli, chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Culture, MP Ganira Pashayeva, and others spoke about the artist's life and activities.

They pointed out that since the 1970s of the XX century, Arif Aziz worked in many fields like design, decorative-applied art, fine art, book graphics, theater decoration, etc.

Arif Aziz, who has gone through a long creative path, has achieved great success thanks to his hard work and talent. The artist has contributed to the formation of an abstract art school in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition, titled White takes a look at the artist's life journey and showcases his stunning artworks to a wider audience.

In his art, Arif Aziz combines traditional elements and reflects his impressions received during his travels through Europe, Asia, and Africa. The main leitmotif is the creation of a white world with white paints.

"Once I saw with my own eyes the light that came from a person at the time of his death, which shocked me a lot. At that moment, I realized that it is extremely difficult to use white color for painting. This is how a series of artworks, titled White Period appeared. At first, I made only white contours, then I started to use more white color, and gradually all the paintings in this field were filled with white. Canvas, paints, brush, and me... It's like in music - everyone knows seven notes, but not every composer can write something brilliant. I'm interested not just in painting, but in understanding and feeling what I'm doing," says Arif Aziz.

As part of the event, President of Dada Gorgud International Foundation Eldar Ismayilov awarded Arif Aziz the foundation's prize.

The exhibition timed to the artist's 80th anniversary was highly appreciated by art lovers.

The event was organized jointly by the Baku Modern Art Museum, the Culture Ministry, Media FM, and the Azerbaijani State University of Culture and Arts.

Arif Aziz's artworks will be showcased at Baku Modern Art Museum until January 24, 2023.