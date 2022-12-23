Khatai Arts Center presents colorful artworks

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center has opened a final exhibition within the national Children's Art Competition, Azernews reports.

The art contest stimulates the interest of the younger generation in art and forms artistic thinking and taste.

The exhibition showcased 800 art pieces selected for the exhibition timed to the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis (December 31).

The art made in various artistic genres, including landscape, portrait, still life were highly appreciated by the visitors.

Young artists brilliantly reflected their love for Azerbaijan through artworks that stand out for their brightness and good technique.

The authors whose works were included in the exposition were awarded certificates, and the most active educational institutions received letters of thanks.

The Khatai Arts Center also plans to display the top ten artworks selected from the exhibition as well as to showcase paintings by pupils of one educational institution within a group exhibition.

The art contest is co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Culture and Education Ministries, Azerbaijani Artists' Union, Khatai Executive Authorities, and Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (AzTV).