Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra to perform at Mugham Center

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra is pleased to announce another concert at International Mugham Center on December 29, Azernews reports.

As part of the concert, Islama Abdullayeva (soprano), Gleb Khokhlov (violin), Humay Gasimzada (piano), Fagan Hasanli (piano), Zakir Asadov (piano), Orkhan Hashimov (conductor), Samir Asadov (accompanist) will delight the audience with music pieces by Tahir Ibishov, Seyid Ghani, Ayaz Gambarli and Turkar Gasimzada, written for piano and other musical instruments.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket.az. Enjoy your completely free entrance to the concert by presenting a student card.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.