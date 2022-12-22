Famed tar player shares secrets of mugham art in Italy

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famed tar player, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade has shared the secrets of mugham art with Italian music lovers within the master class, Azernews reports.

He pointed out that UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" (2003) and it was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008.

At the master class, Pashazade also noted that the music and craftsmanship of the Azerbaijani musical instrument, tar, was inscribed in the UNESCO list in 2012.

Tar or a long-necked plucked lute is traditionally crafted and performed throughout Azerbaijan It is made from mulberry, walnut and pear trees, and the face of the instrument is made from cattle heart membrane. Its strings differ by thickness and composition.

Furthermore, young singer Kamila Nabiyeva and Honored Artist Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), laureates of international competitions, pianist Saida Taghizade and tar player Sahib Pashazade performed a stunning concert that sparked great public interest.

Then, master class participants were invited to learn more about the national culture at Cultural Center, operating in Azerbaijani Embassy in Rome.