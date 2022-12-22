Azerbaijani classical music captivates music lovers in Vienna

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Known as the City of Music, Vienna has hosted a wonderful concert filled with sounds of Azerbaijani musical masterpieces, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

Young talents Ayan Mammadli (piano), Abuzar Manafzade (piano) and Orhan Jalilov (vocal) captivated the Austrian audience with folk music and timeless music pieces by Azerbaijani composers.

The gala concert was organized by Azerbaijan Academic Union with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vienna, State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and Azerbaijan Cultural Center to mark World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day [Dec. 31] and the Year of Shusha.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli, who opened the gala night, noted that Azerbaijani people celebrate Solidarity Day with great pride.

The ambassador said that World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day is always in the center of the state's attention.

"In total, five congresses of World Azerbaijanis have been held since 2001, which significantly contributes to the diaspora work. Azerbaijani diaspora in Austria also actively participated in the fifth congress held in Shusha," he said.

The ambassador informed about the priorities of Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy, important events and projects in the region, especially about the unjustified noise created by the Armenian side in the media around the Khankendi-Gorus highway.

He recalled that before the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan drew the attention of the international community to the fact of Armenian occupation and the importance of restoring territorial integrity. After Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, the country focused on the implementation of the peace agenda and carried out reconstruction works in the territories freed from occupation.

Rovshan Sadigbayli called Azerbaijanis living abroad and diaspora organizations to actively participate in informing the local community about activities carried out by Azerbaijan for peaceful coexistence.

Moreover, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Academic Union Kamal Akbarov spoke about the activity of the institution he leads and mentioned future projects.

He invited Azerbaijanis to actively participate in the process of diaspora formation and expressed his gratitude for the support given to such events.

The concert has become a colorful event in the city's cultural life.