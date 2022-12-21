Pieces of classical music to sound at Philharmonic Hall

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Pieces of classical music will sound at the State Philharmonic Hall on December 23, Azernews reports.

People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbayli and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzada will delight the audience with J.S. Bach's Concerto For Two Pianos in C Major, Joseph Haydn's Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major, Vagif Mustafazada's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Sergei Rachmaninoff's Suite No. 2.

The musicians will be accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra and Baku Chamber Orchestra conducted by Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center for classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized there.